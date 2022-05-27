Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.51. Ashland Global reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.76. 2,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $111.05.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

