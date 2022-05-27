Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

