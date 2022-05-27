Brokerages Anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.91 million to $7.04 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $42.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE LICY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,451. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 22.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $35,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.