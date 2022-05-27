Brokerages Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TCBX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 118,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,391. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.