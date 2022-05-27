Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to report $98.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $98.90 million. Veritex reported sales of $79.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $402.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.60 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $474.30 million to $494.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 150,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. Veritex has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

