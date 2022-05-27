Brokerages Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE WOR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 124,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,652. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $68.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.