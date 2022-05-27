Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,900. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 117.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 864,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 4,249,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.