Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $177.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $178.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $205.80 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $209.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

FMNB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,937. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $527.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, with a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,466.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $975,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,006 shares of company stock worth $2,463,473 in the last three months. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

