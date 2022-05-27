Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.02). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.65) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

