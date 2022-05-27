Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $3.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $17.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $19.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.82.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $198.69 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.