Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.90 Million

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to report sales of $229.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.50 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $137.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $913.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $920.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

PLNT traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. 24,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

