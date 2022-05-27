Brokerages Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,625. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $613.29 million, a P/E ratio of 157.74 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after acquiring an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.