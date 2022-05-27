Brokerages Expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. 1,713,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

