Brokerages Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

WDFC stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.88. 34,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $279.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

