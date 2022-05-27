Brokerages Set American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target at $32.33

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 63,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,668. The firm has a market cap of $587.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

