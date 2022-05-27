Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIRDF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.