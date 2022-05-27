Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target at $12.78

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.60) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ING Groep by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 2,647.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. 164,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,345. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

