Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 1,128.40

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($14.20).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.36) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.21) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 21 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,011 ($12.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,159,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,838. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 701.33 ($8.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.33.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

