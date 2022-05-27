Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target at $118.50

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

THLLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Thales from €110.00 ($117.02) to €137.00 ($145.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

THLLY opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Thales has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

