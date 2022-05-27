Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 116

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.35).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($96,891.91).

LON RTN opened at GBX 56.40 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £431.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

