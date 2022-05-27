Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price at $18.15

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of VYGVF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 473,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

