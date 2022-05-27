Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 778,941 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $37.64.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after buying an additional 281,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

