Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $42.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research firms recently commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE:BEP opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.