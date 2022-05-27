BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

BRT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

