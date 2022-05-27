Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

About Bureau Veritas (Get Rating)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.