Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.25. 5,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.