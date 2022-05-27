Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.33. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

