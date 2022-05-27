Bytom Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.76 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00216841 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006387 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,755,494,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,689,494 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.