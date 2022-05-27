C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading 2.8% Higher

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.07 million and a PE ratio of 46.39.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

