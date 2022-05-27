Cabana LLC Buys Shares of 20,138 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 11.6% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cabana LLC owned approximately 40.28% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,829,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 493,957 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 374,907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.04. 20,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,926. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.65. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

