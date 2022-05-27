Cabana LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.77. 48,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.70 and its 200 day moving average is $285.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.14 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

