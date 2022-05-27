Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$39.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Bank of America cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$23.24 and a 12 month high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.81.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

