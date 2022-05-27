Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

GOOS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,613. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.