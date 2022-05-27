Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $938,627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,882,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

