Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.09. Approximately 776,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,580,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.24.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

