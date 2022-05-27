Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 109.1% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCOEY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 11,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Get Capcom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.