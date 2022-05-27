Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.85.

Shares of CS opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

