CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 305.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ LOTZW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 2,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,267. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

