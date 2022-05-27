CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

CCCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

CCCS opened at $8.78 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.10.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

