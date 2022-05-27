Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

