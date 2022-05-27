Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $8.51

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.32. Celularity shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 694 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

