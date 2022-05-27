CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CEMEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.68.

CEMEX stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in CEMEX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after buying an additional 5,039,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after purchasing an additional 176,376 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in CEMEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

