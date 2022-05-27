Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Acquires C$25,080.00 in Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,684.

CEE opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Centamin plc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.