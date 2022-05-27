Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Achieves $728,740.90

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Centaur has a total market cap of $728,740.90 and $312.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,782.48 or 1.00007065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131,625,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.