Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

