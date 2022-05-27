CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.99

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.05. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 292,355 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CESDF. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

