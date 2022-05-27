ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 449,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

