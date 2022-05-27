Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.28 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

