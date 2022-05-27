Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHUC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Charlie’s has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

