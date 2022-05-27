China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SNP opened at $52.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.52 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.4674 per share. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

